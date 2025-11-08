Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

AEIS stock opened at $216.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.14. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $232.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.54 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

In related news, EVP John Donaghey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.73, for a total transaction of $160,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,961.17. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 92.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

