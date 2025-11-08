NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Director Sells $40,000.00 in Stock

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Nipper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,200. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Nipper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Robert Nipper sold 3,147 shares of NCS Multistage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $125,880.00.

NCS Multistage Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Institutional Trading of NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage ( NASDAQ:NCSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.89%.The firm had revenue of $46.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NCS Multistage by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NCS Multistage in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in NCS Multistage in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 3,774.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NCSM. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

