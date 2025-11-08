International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.44 and traded as low as C$2.31. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at C$2.36, with a volume of 9,115 shares.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$490.61 million, a P/E ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.73.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd is a mining company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds interests in an advanced stage exploration project namely the Livengood Gold Project. It is located approximately 70 miles northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska in the Tolovana mining district within the Tintina gold belt.

