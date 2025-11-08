First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.07 and traded as low as C$16.54. First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$16.63, with a volume of 10,163 shares.

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$409.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.74.

About First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund

First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.

