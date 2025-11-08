The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.81 and traded as low as GBX 136.03. The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 137, with a volume of 50,935 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GYM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 target price on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 195 to GBX 200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 195 to GBX 200 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 195.

The stock has a market cap of £240.54 million, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.68, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.60.

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 2.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The Gym Group had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Gym Group plc will post 0.2851177 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

