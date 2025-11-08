Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,607,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,603,000 after buying an additional 145,987 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,431,000 after purchasing an additional 766,851 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,569,000 after acquiring an additional 50,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.04 and a 52-week high of $112.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.15.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

