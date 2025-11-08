Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC Shares Sold by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,697 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $44.49 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

