Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 201.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 110.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $197,000.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
VWOB opened at $67.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.54. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $68.26.
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
