Rialto Wealth Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,706,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,255,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,520 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,908,000 after buying an additional 221,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,082,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,221,000 after buying an additional 31,772 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,614,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,186,000 after buying an additional 321,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6,012.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,470,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,859,000 after buying an additional 6,364,981 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $47.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.172 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

