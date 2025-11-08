Miller Investment Management LP Makes New $205,000 Investment in ProShares Pet Care ETF $PAWZ

Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAWZ opened at $53.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.16.

About ProShares Pet Care ETF

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

