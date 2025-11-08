RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Buys $61,300.80 in Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 16,510 shares in the company, valued at $237,744. This represents a 34.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Financial Holdings Rivernorth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 2,165 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,284.25.

On Thursday, October 30th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $2,856.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 100 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $1,431.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 881 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $12,607.11.

On Friday, October 24th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 141 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,016.30.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 3,216 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $45,988.80.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 3,352 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $47,933.60.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,363 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $62,609.05.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA RFM opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RFM. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 322.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

