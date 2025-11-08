Rialto Wealth Management LLC Purchases 562 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,041 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 74,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.20 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

