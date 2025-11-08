KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,791 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 175.0% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 target price on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4%

DHR opened at $209.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.02 and its 200 day moving average is $200.32. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

