William Blair Predicts CeriBell’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBLL)

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CeriBell in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CeriBell’s current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBLL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CeriBell from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CeriBell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

NASDAQ:CBLL opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56. CeriBell has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $444.46 million and a P/E ratio of -7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a current ratio of 12.65.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 63.35%.The firm had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. CeriBell has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other news, CTO Raymond Woo sold 11,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $139,344.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 167,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,008.16. The trade was a 6.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBLL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CeriBell by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the first quarter valued at $67,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the first quarter valued at $10,312,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CeriBell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 416,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in CeriBell during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

