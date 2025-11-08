Insider Buying: Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Acquires $24,260.00 in Stock

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) Director Marc Zenner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $24,260.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 73,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,801.49. The trade was a 2.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Zenner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 8th, Marc Zenner bought 2,200 shares of Onespan stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $28,160.00.

Shares of Onespan stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $465.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. Onespan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

Onespan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Onespan had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.18 million. Onespan has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Onespan Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Onespan during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onespan by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Onespan by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onespan in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Onespan by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Onespan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Onespan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Onespan in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

