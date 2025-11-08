Rialto Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $79.37. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

