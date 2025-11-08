Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $621.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.57 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 103.46% and a net margin of 3.29%. Aveanna Healthcare updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.75. 1,381,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,923. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $10.32.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aveanna Healthcare

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder Paul R. Vigano sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 386,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,556. This represents a 96.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $90,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 386,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,556. This trade represents a 96.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,597,968 shares of company stock worth $293,381,712 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 31.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVAH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays raised Aveanna Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVAH

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.