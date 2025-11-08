FY2028 Earnings Estimate for Energy Fuels Issued By B. Riley

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2028 earnings estimates for Energy Fuels in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ FY2029 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital cut Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TSE:EFR opened at C$21.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.41. The firm has a market cap of C$5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of C$4.59 and a 12 month high of C$38.37.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$204,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 148,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,031,910.22. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. Also, Director Dennis Higgs sold 2,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.75, for a total transaction of C$44,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 207,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,690,491.25. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.

