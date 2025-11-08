Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 493.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.11.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $151.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $164.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,499.72. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

