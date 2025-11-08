D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Sold by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for about 1.2% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 19.8% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,623,595.12. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.38.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $144.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.12. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

