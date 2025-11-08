ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Acquired by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 116,888 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $86.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $115.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.