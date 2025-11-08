Rialto Wealth Management LLC Has $174,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.18 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

