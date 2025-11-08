Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells $34,774.72 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $34,774.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 142,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,358.96. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Thursday, October 30th, Paula Green sold 6,920 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $217,564.80.

On Monday, October 6th, Paula Green sold 9,724 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $313,015.56.

On Monday, September 22nd, Paula Green sold 295 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $8,130.20.

On Monday, September 8th, Paula Green sold 892 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $22,977.92.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 1.2%

TWST opened at $30.27 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 2.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Twist Bioscience

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 70.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.