Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.70 and traded as low as GBX 70.20. Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 71.40, with a volume of 182,204 shares changing hands.
Naked Wines Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.19. The stock has a market cap of £51.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.
Naked Wines (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX (6.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Naked Wines had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. Analysts forecast that Naked Wines plc will post 1.4166456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Naked Wines Company Profile
Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.
