Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 858.31 and traded as low as GBX 826.01. Henderson Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 833, with a volume of 137,227 shares changing hands.

Henderson Smaller Companies Trading Down 1.1%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 858.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 851.87. The stock has a market cap of £508.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing mainly in smaller companies that are quoted in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in investing in shares and securities.

