KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF $VAW

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,588,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,880,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 340,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,923 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,461.7% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $194.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.26. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $161.43 and a 52 week high of $213.52.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.