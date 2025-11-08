Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic View of CNTA FY2029 Earnings

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2029 EPS estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Lifesci Capital upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.56. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $25.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15,209.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,850. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Tia L. Bush sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 121,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,072. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 145,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.