Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and traded as low as $6.68. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 1,253,043 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Whitecap Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SPGYF
Whitecap Resources Stock Performance
About Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Whitecap Resources
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.