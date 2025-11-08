Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and traded as low as $1.50. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $1.5601, with a volume of 12,100 shares changing hands.

Gold Reserve Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.31 million and a P/E ratio of -7.43.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

