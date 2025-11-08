Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 696 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. OneAscent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 514,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 84,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Lam Research by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 663,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,633,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lam Research by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 467,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,477,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. HSBC set a $127.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.54.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,498 shares of company stock worth $8,875,663. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.8%

LRCX stock opened at $159.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $166.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

