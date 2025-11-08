Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.31 and its 200 day moving average is $139.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $166.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

