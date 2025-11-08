JCSD Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Amerant Bancorp Inc. $AMTB

JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 135,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. Amerant Bancorp accounts for about 3.2% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of Amerant Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1,965.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $695,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 550,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,124,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,858,000 after acquiring an additional 28,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 target price on Amerant Bancorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $17.10 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

About Amerant Bancorp



Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

