MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $1.26 Million in BEST SPAC I Acquisition Corp. $BSAAU

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSAAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BEST SPAC I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000.

BEST SPAC I Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BSAAU opened at $10.22 on Friday. BEST SPAC I Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18.

BEST SPAC I Acquisition Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands as a business company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

