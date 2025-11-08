First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE Shares Bought by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,129 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13,641.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.0732 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

