Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 146.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $3,236,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,344,000 after purchasing an additional 247,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDFG Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 258,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $102.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

