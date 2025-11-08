Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Shares Acquired by Valued Wealth Advisors LLC

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 833,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,287 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 18.4% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $35,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $114,778,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC now owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after buying an additional 42,872 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

