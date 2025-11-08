Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,031,129,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,215,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,206 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

