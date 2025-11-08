Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,638 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $34,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $81.75.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

