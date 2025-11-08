Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $830,000. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $59.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

