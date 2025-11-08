Tabor Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 893.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 165,863 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Affirm by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Up 11.6%

AFRM opened at $73.62 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 109.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Affirm had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 6.74%.The firm had revenue of $933.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 36,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,503,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,773,000. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $2,617,535.90. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,761,596 shares of company stock worth $148,662,354 in the last three months. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price target on shares of Affirm and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Affirm

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.