Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 953,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,641,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Trade Desk as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.