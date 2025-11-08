Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,499,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 28.3% of Prudent Man Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $51,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,809,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,492 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Longview Financial Advisors LLC now owns 701,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $39.51.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

