Analyzing Foxx Development (FOXX) and Its Competitors

Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX – Get Free Report) is one of 47 public companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Foxx Development to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Foxx Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of Foxx Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Foxx Development and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foxx Development 1 0 0 0 1.00 Foxx Development Competitors 189 992 1026 36 2.41

Profitability

As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 36.97%. Given Foxx Development’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Foxx Development has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Foxx Development and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foxx Development -13.69% N/A -25.71% Foxx Development Competitors -5.54% 0.73% 0.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Foxx Development and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Foxx Development $65.92 million -$9.02 million -1.89 Foxx Development Competitors $2.77 billion $80.45 million 11.17

Foxx Development’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Foxx Development. Foxx Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Foxx Development has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foxx Development’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Foxx Development rivals beat Foxx Development on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Foxx Development Company Profile

Foxx Development Holdings Inc. is a consumer electronics and integrated Internet-of-Things solution company catering to both retail and institutional clients. The company currently sells a diverse range of products including mobile phones, tablets and other consumer electronics devices principally in United State and is in the process of developing and distributing end-to-end communication terminals and IoT solutions. Foxx Development Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation, is based in Austin, TX.

