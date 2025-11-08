GEA Group (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) vs. Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Critical Comparison

GEA Group (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) and Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

GEA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Accelleron Industries pays an annual dividend of C$0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. GEA Group pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

GEA Group has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accelleron Industries has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group $5.87 billion 2.03 $416.65 million $2.22 31.08 Accelleron Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares GEA Group and Accelleron Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GEA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Accelleron Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GEA Group and Accelleron Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Accelleron Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group and Accelleron Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group 7.32% 18.25% 7.44% Accelleron Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GEA Group beats Accelleron Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEA Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments. The Separation & Flow Technologies segment manufacture process-related components and machinery including notably separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves, and pumps. The Liquid & Power Technologies segment offers brewing systems, liquid processing and filling, concentration, precision fermentation, crystallization, purification, drying, powder handling, and packaging, as well as systems for emission control for dairy, beverage, food, chemical, and other industries. The Food & Health Technologies segment engages in the preparation, marination, and processing of meat, poultry, seafood, and vegan products, pasta and confectionery products, baking, slicing, packaging, and frozen food processing for food processing industry; and provides tablet presses for pharmaceutical industry. The Farm Technologies segment offers customer solution for milk production and livestock farming, which includes automatic milking and feeding system, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tool. The Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segment provides energy solution in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating for an array of industries including food, beverage, dairy, and oil and gas. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Accelleron Industries

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

