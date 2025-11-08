Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 23,019 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,019 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of IEF opened at $96.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average is $95.46. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

