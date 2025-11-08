Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys 24,551 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,551 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Consolidated Edison worth $27,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 53.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $105.08.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:ED opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison Inc has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

