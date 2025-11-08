Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 3,427 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $14,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 94.5% in the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,302.5% during the second quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $469.86 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $480.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.38. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.