Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $46.14 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,613 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.26% of Zimmer Biomet worth $46,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,482,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 875.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,656.95. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.33 and a 52-week high of $114.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average of $97.48.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

