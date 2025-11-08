Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 763,883 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 919,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 763,883 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $51,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Northcoast Research lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

