DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 313.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983,018 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $113,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in DexCom by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after acquiring an additional 54,105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 21.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 261,774 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 32.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 22.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Mizuho upped their price objective on DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on DexCom from $109.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $99.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,868.26. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $53,933.62. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,853.62. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 5,383 shares of company stock worth $434,274 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.57. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.